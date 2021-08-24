Bloody Dumpster leads Lafayette police to body in trash

Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Officers responding to a call from a Lafayette business about large amount of blood inside a just-emptied Dumpster stopped a garbage truck and found a man's body within the trash it was hauling.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Monday an autopsy was scheduled for later this week and authorities are investigating the man's death as a possible homicide.

Lafayette officers were called about 8 a.m. Monday to Home Acres Building Supplies after employees found what appeared to be a large amount of blood in its emptied Dumpster, police said.

Officers stopped a garbage truck and directed it to a transfer station, where police searched through the trash it was hauling and found the man’s body, the Journal & Courier reported.

Police did not immediately release additional details, saying the incident remains under investigation.

Ric Tilley, a spokesman for Home Acres Building Supplies, told the Journal & Courier the company does not have any comment at this time on the body's discovery.