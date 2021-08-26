The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, August 26, 2021

    Tippecanoe coroner IDs body in trash

    Associated Press

    LAFAYETTE – A man whose body was found among trash hauled away by a garbage truck in Lafayette has been identified as a construction worker from an Indianapolis suburb, a coroner said Wednesday.

    Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said after conducting an autopsy that the body is that of Shawn Kaiser, a construction worker from Zionsville.

    She said the cause and manner of Kaiser's death are pending toxicology reports, the Journal & Courier reported.

    Lafayette officers were called about 8 a.m. Monday to a business after employees found what appeared to be a large amount of blood in a dumpster after it was emptied, police said.

    Officers stopped a garbage truck and directed it to a transfer station, where police searched through the trash it was hauling and found the man's body.

    Email story