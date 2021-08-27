Gary man to testify against 2 others in teens' deaths

CROWN POINT – A Gary man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and agreed to testify against two co-defendants charged in the fatal shootings of two teenage boys slain last year in northwest Indiana.

Elijah D. Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of residential entry in connection with the killings of Maxwell Kroll, 17, and Elijah Robinson, 18, who police said was not related to the defendant.

Robinson's plea agreement calls for Lake County prosecutors to drop murder charges against him if he cooperates with authorities and testifies against Dawn M. Carden, 43, and Alvino S. “Vino” Amaya, 36, both of Gary.

Carden and Amaya have both pleaded not guilty to two murder counts, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

Kroll and Robinson were found shot to death in October 2020 in a residence near Griffith after Carden accused Robinson of failing to return a gun she had given to him, according to court records.

Amaya's jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 13, and Carden's next court date is set for Sept. 21.

Robinson could face six months to 2 1/2 years in prison if a judge accepts his plea agreement. He won't be sentenced until the cases involving Amaya and Carden are resolved.