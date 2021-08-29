Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am
Enrollment down 13% at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE Indiana State University is continuing to see declines in student enrollment even as other universities in the state have more students arriving on campus.
Indiana State officials announced last week a fall semester enrollment of 9,459 at the Terre Haute campus down almost 1,400 students, or 13%, from last year.
University officials blame the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for the decline, the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reported.
Indiana State draws many students who are the first in their families to attend college or come from low-income families and are the most likely nationally to delay going to college, school President Deborah Curtis said.
The drop follows a trend that has seen Indiana States enrollment fall by about 27% since it had some 13,000 students in 2017.
Meanwhile, Purdue University said it was breaking an enrollment record with more than 45,000 students at its West Lafayette campus, including a largest-ever freshman class topping 10,000. Indiana University hasnt announced a total enrollment yet but officials have projected a record-sized freshman class of some 9,300 students.
