Enrollment down 13% at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE  Indiana State University is continuing to see declines in student enrollment even as other universities in the state have more students arriving on campus.

Indiana State officials announced last week a fall semester enrollment of 9,459 at the Terre Haute campus  down almost 1,400 students, or 13%, from last year.

University officials blame the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for the decline, the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reported.

Indiana State draws many students who are the first in their families to attend college or come from low-income families and are the most likely nationally to delay going to college, school President Deborah Curtis said.

The drop follows a trend that has seen Indiana States enrollment fall by about 27% since it had some 13,000 students in 2017.

Meanwhile, Purdue University said it was breaking an enrollment record with more than 45,000 students at its West Lafayette campus, including a largest-ever freshman class topping 10,000. Indiana University hasnt announced a total enrollment yet but officials have projected a record-sized freshman class of some 9,300 students.