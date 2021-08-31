Girl, 16, killed boarding bus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 16-year-old Indiana high school student preparing to board a school bus was struck and killed Monday morning in by a car whose driver was taken into custody after he fled, police said.

The Columbus East High School student was pronounced dead at a hospital after being struck about 6:55 a.m. while trying to board the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. bus, police said.

The Bartholomew County coroner identified her as Lily Streeval of Columbus and ruled her death a homicide, with the cause of death blunt force trauma to the cervical spine and chest, The Republic reported.

Preliminary findings indicate Streeval was struck by a southbound vehicle as she was walking eastbound across a street to board the bus, police said.

Sheriff's deputies who reviewed footage of the crash and gathered witness statements said it appears the bus was stopped with its stop arms extended.

The motorist drove off and taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani, 25, of Columbus, faces preliminary felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving and passing a stopped school bus with arms extended causing death, according to police.