Treasurer faces suit

INDIANAPOLIS – A whistleblower lawsuit alleges that Indiana's state treasurer violated state law in handing out contracts that paid more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.

The lawsuit filed by a former top office staffer claims Republican Treasurer Kelly Mitchell bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in giving the contracts for lobbying and financial services without bids.

The lawsuit alleges those contracts went to eight banks, a financial services company and the Indianapolis law firm Ice Miller that made campaign contributions to Mitchell or had business ties with others which did so.