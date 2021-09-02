2 Indiana inmates charged in fatal attack on fellow inmate

PENDLETON, Ind. -- Two prison inmates have been charged with murder in the fatal beating and stabbing of a fellow inmate last year at a central Indiana prison.

Zachary D. Reinders, 30, and Joseph K. Wolfe, 50, allegedly fatally injured Christian B. Morgan, 34, in September 2020 as he stood against a wall inside the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Morgan was serving a 10-year sentence for a felony attempted child molest conviction and a battery conviction out of Allen County. His father, Frank Morgan, told The Herald Bulletin his son had barely survived a previous attack about three years ago at western Indiana's Wabash Valley Correctional Facility that left him with a brain injury.

Pendleton prison surveillance video shows Reinders walking up to Morgan and striking him with his hands and fists before Wolfe joined him in the Sept. 29, 2020, attack, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Morgan was stabbed eight times in his abdomen, once in his right forearm, once in the chest and had a number of other puncture wounds and bruising. He also suffered a fractured skull and died the next day at an Indianapolis hospital.

Reinders and Wolfe are now housed at different state prisons. Reinders is serving time for murder and robbery with serious bodily injury convictions, while Wolfe is incarcerated for arson and strangulation convictions.