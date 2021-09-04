2 killed, 4 injured in crash after pursuit

GLADSEN – Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed and four other juveniles were injured early Friday when an SUV crashed in central Indiana following a police pursuit that began in Indianapolis.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said the girl and the male driver died in the single-vehicle crash along State Road 32.

He said two 12-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old who were also passengers in the SUV were hospitalized and their conditions were not immediately known.

Nielsen said no Boone County deputies were involved in a police pursuit, and that officers with the Lawrence Police Department on Indianapolis' northeast side had initiated the chase.

Boone County officials said the pursuit began in Lawrence due to traffic related “infractions,” The Indianapolis Star reported.

Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said Lawrence officers were not in an “active pursuit” of the vehicle when the crash occurred after 4 a.m. near the unincorporated Boone County community of Gladsen.

Woodruff said that after the department began pursuing the SUV the pursuit covered part of the east side of Indianapolis before heading north on Interstate 65 into Boone County, at which point he said police terminated their pursuit.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the crash investigation.