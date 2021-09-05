Indiana University enrollment dips at regional campuses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University has more students than ever on its main campus in Bloomington, although fewer students at all of its regional campuses meant 1.6% overall enrollment drop.

The IU fall semester enrollment figures released this past week show the Bloomington campus with about 45,328 students for a 5% jump from a year ago.

The university’s statewide enrollment declined to about 91,000 students after a year when campuses dealt with COVID-19 restrictions that largely prevented in-person classes, followed by some opposition to IU’s coronavirus vaccination requirement for all students and employees.

The Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis campus had a 5% enrollment drop to about 26,000 students. The five other regional campuses saw even bigger declines, with the most significant drops being the New Albany campus down 13% and the South Bend campus down 10%.

Purdue University hasn’t yet released fall semester figures but has anticipated breaking an enrollment record with more than 45,000 students at its West Lafayette campus.

Indiana State University, meanwhile, dropped 13% to about 9,500 students at the Terre Haute campus.