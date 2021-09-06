The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, September 06, 2021

    Foul play is suspected in death of man at Indiana prison

    Associated Press

    BUNKER HILL, Ind. -- Investigators are treating the death of an Indiana prison inmate as a homicide, police said Monday.

    Matthew Koch, 42, died at the Miami prison in Bunker Hill. He was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

    “Despite life-saving measures performed by prison staff members, Koch succumbed to his injuries,” state police said. “Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide. No more information will be released at this time.”

    An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

    Koch had convictions for battery, kidnapping and robbery in Vanderburgh County, according to online prison records.

