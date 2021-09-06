Foul play is suspected in death of man at Indiana prison

Associated Press

BUNKER HILL, Ind. -- Investigators are treating the death of an Indiana prison inmate as a homicide, police said Monday.

Matthew Koch, 42, died at the Miami prison in Bunker Hill. He was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Despite life-saving measures performed by prison staff members, Koch succumbed to his injuries,” state police said. “Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide. No more information will be released at this time.”

An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Koch had convictions for battery, kidnapping and robbery in Vanderburgh County, according to online prison records.