Monday, September 06, 2021 11:10 am
Foul play is suspected in death of man at Indiana prison
Associated Press
BUNKER HILL, Ind. -- Investigators are treating the death of an Indiana prison inmate as a homicide, police said Monday.
Matthew Koch, 42, died at the Miami prison in Bunker Hill. He was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
“Despite life-saving measures performed by prison staff members, Koch succumbed to his injuries,” state police said. “Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide. No more information will be released at this time.”
An autopsy is planned Tuesday.
Koch had convictions for battery, kidnapping and robbery in Vanderburgh County, according to online prison records.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story