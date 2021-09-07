Police say pedestrian hit by car, found dead in cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police discovered a man's body in a cemetery, apparently the victim of a car-pedestrian crash in northern Indiana.

Investigators believe Joshua Rahm, 27, of South Bend was walking along State Route 2 early Monday when he was struck and thrown over a guardrail. He landed in St. Joseph Cemetery in St. Joseph County.

A driver called 911 and said he had struck a guardrail on his way to work in New Carlisle, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

“The crash remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending,” the prosecutor's office said.

An autopsy on Rahm is planned for Wednesday.