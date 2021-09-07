Widespread songbird deaths a mystery

INDIANAPOLIS – Investigators still don’t know what’s killing songbirds around Indiana and other states – and, experts say, they may never find out.

Researchers started receiving reports of sick songbirds in June. While at first the birds were just found in a handful of counties, reports of the illness quickly spread to more than 70 counties in Indiana and in nearby states.

In the last months, Hoosier birders and bird enthusiasts took down their bird feeders and brought in their birdbaths in hopes of stemming the spread of the illness.

In August, the state Department of Natural Resources announced that people could bring their feeders back except in 13 counties, which include Allen and Whitley counties in northeast Indiana.

State ornithologist Allisyn Gillet said it may be some time before experts know what’s causing the illness. If at all.

“We still don’t have any conclusive results regarding the cause of this mortality and morbidity event, mainly because the tests are taking a long time,” Gillet said. “We might never really actually get to a conclusive cause.”

What to know

The affected birds are showing neurological signs of illness. This includes tremors and stumbling, as well as weakness and lethargy. Many of the birds are also exhibiting swelling and crusty discharge around their eyes.

The illness appears to be primarily affecting songbirds. Commonly affected species include blue jays, American robins, common grackles, Northern cardinals, starlings, and brown-headed cowbirds.

About 500 sick birds have been found in Indiana, Gillet said, but the number of affected birds across the country numbers in the thousands.

Birds with these symptoms have been found in Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Researchers were able to isolate the 13 Indiana counties after a few months, Gillet said, because they noticed the majority of reported sick birds were coming from these counties, which happen to be near urban areas.

Gillet thinks the concentration around urban areas might be in part because of a sampling bias – there are more people to report sick birds in these areas – but also because there may be more songbirds there.

The types of birds being found sick – such as robins, common grackles and European starlings – are species that frequent urban environments. In these areas, there’s also likely a higher number of people feeding birds at bird feeders, which could spread the illness if it is a disease, she said.

While the dying and sick birds are showing the same symptoms, the symptoms don’t offer a clean explanation as to what is causing the sickness.

It’s like visiting a doctor for a runny nose, Gillet said: It could be caused by a cold, but it could also be from the flu or allergies.

“It might very well be that it’s a complex array of things that have caused the symptoms that we cannot tease apart,” Gillet said. “We don’t know if there will be an end to the investigation.”

Facts, rumors

So far, researchers have received negative test results for avian influenza, West Nile virus, salmonella, chlamydia, Newcastle disease virus, herpesviruses, Trichomonas parasites and other conditions. The investigators will be also looking into whether exposure to pesticides or vitamin deficiencies play a role.

Almost all the birds who show the symptoms of this illness die from it, Gillet said.

The DNR has said there is no threat to people from this illness, and that it will not affect the overall population of birds or specific bird species in Indiana.

Brood X, one of the largest emergences of the 17-year cicadas in the country, reached peak emergence in June, just a few weeks before the flood of reports of sick and dying songbirds.

Researchers are evaluating whether the emergence played a role in songbirds’ deaths. Gillet said investigators are testing cicadas in the laboratory to see whether they could have been contaminated with pesticides or other materials that would have harmed the birds that ate them.

A common myth is that the expansion of 5G, a high-speed wireless internet network, caused the birds to die. There’s no evidence of that, Gillet said, given that 5G has expanded across the entire country, but birds – songbird species – have been dying only in certain states.

Another myth posits that it’s being caused by genetically modified birdseed or birdseed in general. If that were the case, Gillet said, the illness would be found in all birds and in every area where the bird seed is being used.

A rumor that the birds were infected by COVID-19 has also been disproved, Gillet said, as tests for the disease in the birds have come up negative.

The DNR asks that residents in Allen, Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe or Whitley counties keep bird feeders and bird baths inside for now.

But if you miss watching birds feed outside, there’s one option for providing food for them – plant native plants. Native plants can be food for birds, or provide habitats for their food, if they eat insects. These plants are also excellent habitats for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which have been facing substantial population loss in recent decades because of decreased habitat and food.

All Hoosiers should still practice bird hygiene, Gillet said, by cleaning bird feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution every two weeks.