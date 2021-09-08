Wednesday, September 08, 2021 12:30 pm
Northwest Indiana school on lockdown; police hunt for person with gun
Associated Press
ST. JOHN, Ind. -- Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a northwest Indiana high school that was put on lockdown Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers from several departments were conducting a room-by-room search at Lake Central High School after being called about 10 a.m., Roger Patz, a spokesman for the St. John Police Department, told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
A SWAT team was also called to the school in St. John, a suburban area about 40 miles southeast of downtown Chicago.
There was no immediate information about shots fired or injuries.
