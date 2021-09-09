The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, September 09, 2021

    3 people found dead in Lebanon, Indiana apartment

    Associated Press

     

    LEBANON, Ind. – Three people were found dead inside an apartment in central Indiana, police said.

    The victims in Lebanon were found Wednesday night with “obvious violent, traumatic injuries,” police said.

    “The public is not believed to be in any immediate danger at this time,” the Lebanon Police Department said.

    The victims were identified as Grace Bishop, 20, Brannon Martin, 21, and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42.

    Sgt. Ryan Williamson said the deaths might be a murder-suicide. Lebanon is roughly 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

