    Thursday, September 09, 2021 5:10 pm

    Miami Correctional Facility inmate stabbed, bled to death

    Associated Press

     

    BUNKER HILL, Ind. – The death of a Miami Correctional Facility inmate found deceased in his prison cell has been ruled a homicide, Indiana State Police said Thursday.

    An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined 42-yeasr-old Matthew Koch of Vanderburgh County died from blood loss from multiple stabbings, police said.

    Prison officers found Koch u nresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.

    Koch was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he abducted a former girlfriend, shot her in the ankle and drove her as far as New Mexico. He was ultimately arrested in Oklahoma City.

