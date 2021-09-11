Lake County resident first in state to have West Nile

Indiana's first human West Nile virus case of 2021 was found in a Lake County resident, state health officials said Friday, and they are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

As of Friday, 83 mosquito pools positive for West Nile virus have been detected in 17 Indiana counties, including Allen and Steuben in northeast Indiana, the state health department said in a statement.

The state health department initially said the human case was in an Allen County resident but corrected itself later in the day.

“Mosquitoes are still active even in cooler fall weather,” state health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in the statement. “Hoosiers in every county should take precautions against mosquito-borne diseases until the first hard freeze.”

The state health department said it expects to see additional West Nile virus activity as the mosquito season progresses. It said residents of northern Indiana should also be aware of increased risk for Eastern equine encephalitis virus, which caused regional outbreaks in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.

West Nile virus can cause West Nile fever, a mild form of the illness, which can include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash, the statement said. It said some people will develop a more severe form of the disease affecting the nervous system, including inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis or death.

People older than 60 are at higher risk of severe West Nile virus disease, the statement said. It said those who think they may have West Nile virus should see their health care providers.