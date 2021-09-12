Truck driver restores '41 Chevy like his dad's

ELLETTSVILLE  Art Stevens grew up on the farm south of Bowling Green where he was born in 1948. He learned to drive behind the wheel of his dads 1941 Chevrolet sedan.

That was the mid-1960s, and Arts father, Leroy Stevens, had moved on to a more modern car but he kept the old Chevy around the farm. It eventually got parked for good out by the old coal shed, Stevens recalled.

Hes not sure if someone bought it or if the car disintegrated into the dirt.

Half a century later, back in 2015, Stevens was driving his Walmart semi across Illinois to a store in Beardsville, near the states western border. Parked in a field alongside the road was an old primer-painted Chevrolet, a For Sale sign in the window.

The one my dad had was just like it, Stevens said. A 1941 two-door sedan, six-cylinder, three on the column. I knew when I saw it I had to pull over and take a closer look.

He parked the semi, walked up to the house and talked to the owner. He told Stevens the Special Deluxe had been parked 20 years in a garage in Missouri before he got it.

The owner wanted $5,000, more than Stevens was willing to pay. But he often drove past the car on his Walmart delivery route. He told the man about his dads car, and learning to drive in it.

It took me over a year to figure out if I wanted to spend the money to buy it, Stevens said. I probably stopped and looked at it four or five times. I ended up paying two grand.

He loaded the car onto a trailer and hauled it to his house west of Ellettsville. Fifteen minutes after I got home, we backed it off the trailer, put some gas in it, put in a new battery and it started right up. Those six-cylinders are pretty simple.

In 2017, Stevens and lifelong friend Allen Sheese, joined by Stevens two grown sons, got to work on the restoration. They rewired the car, and replaced the 80-year-old six-cylinder engine with a modern 350-cubic-inch one from a 1995 Chevrolet pickup.

The shifter and console are from a crashed Chevy Cavalier. The bucket seats in front and the bench seat in the back came out of a totaled Pontiac Vibe. Stevens kept the original steering wheel, dash and instrument panel.

They switched out the drum brakes for disc brakes, and replaced the front and rear suspension. Ill admit, it has a Ford rear end on it, the Chevy man confessed.

He and his grandson, 11-year-old Will Stevens, agree the car will be painted black. Stevens said it probably wont happen until next year. For now, hes happy with the smooth gray primer look, even lacking the chrome trim that wont be affixed until after the car is painted.