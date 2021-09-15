Chemical leak forces I-69 in Steuben closed

FREMONT – A valve broke on a tanker truck at a truck stop off Interstate 69 in Steuben County on Tuesday morning, spilling thousands of gallons of liquid nitric acid and forcing the highway to be closed for several hours.

Indiana State Police said six miles of I-69 was shut down in both directions about 10 a.m. from southern Michigan into Steuben County at Exit 354.

Authorities said both lanes were reopened before 5 p.m.

According to Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown, the tanker at the Pilot truck stop leaked about 6,000 gallons of the chemical, which flowed into a ditch along the highway.

Brown said lime was applied to the liquid in the ditch. Some nearby side roads also were closed temporarily.