Fire destroys, damages vehicles in Indianapolis auto yard

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- About 40 vehicles have been destroyed or damaged during a fire in an Indianapolis auto yard.

The blaze initially was reported about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday as a trash fire, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

However, the first firefighters to arrive said there was a large fire behind an electric fence and that cars were blocking their access to the yard.

Calls were made to 911 reporting the blaze and possible explosions. Fire officials said the explosions were “magnesium product, tires and fuel tanks from the vehicles.”

The fire was brought under control by about 3:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Managers at the auto yard were looking into the possibility that a lightning strike during heavy storms may have sparked the blaze, fire officials said.