125 out of work at IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's largest hospital system says 125 workers are no longer employed with the health network after they did not comply with its mandate for all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Indiana University Health said Thursday the employees had departed from the hospital system after a two-week unpaid suspension period that ended Sept. 14.

Officials did not say whether those workers quit or were fired, saying in a statement that they “chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”

IU Health did not provide details on what positions were affected or whether any of the employees worked in bedside care. The 125 former employees were a small percentage of IU Health's workforce of about 36,000.

IU Health, which has expanded its presence recently in Fort Wayne, announced in June that it would require all its doctors, nurses and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. The system operates 15 hospitals and dozens of outpatient clinics in the state.

Two weeks ago, IU Health said suspended employees would be allowed to return to work if they attested to partial or full vaccination, adding that less than 300 had been suspended, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.