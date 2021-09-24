Former southwest Indiana town marshal charged in deputy's shooting

Associated Press

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. -- A former town marshal has been charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting a southwest Indiana sheriff’s deputy in the head last weekend, critically wounding him.

Paul Wiltshire, who was also shot when officers returned fire, was formally charged following his release Wednesday from a hospital, Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said.

Wiltshire, 70, was being held without bond at the Warrick County Jail, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Online court records show Wiltshire is scheduled for an initial hearing on Monday, but do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The former New Harmony town marshal is accused of opening fire from inside his home on Sept. 18, striking Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks in the head, after the deputy and other officers responded to a call at Wiltshire’s New Harmony home.

A probable cause affidavit states that the shooting began when Wiltshire threatened to kill his wife and shoot “anyone who came to (the) residence.”

Hicks, 41, remains in critical but stable condition at an Evansville hospital, police have said.

His shooting was the first officer-involved shooting since at least 1994 in New Harmony, a historic Wabash River town near Evansville.