45-year sentence for man shot by Terre Haute officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A man who was shot during a confrontation with Terre Haute police officers has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

A judge ordered the sentence Tuesday for 39-year-old Jeremy Ross, who was convicted by a Vigo County jury in April on attempted murder and other charges for what prosecutors said was a March 2020 traffic stop that turned violent.

Ross testified during the sentencing hearing that he wasn’t trying to kill any of the police officers and repeatedly asked for help turning his life around.

Ross struggled with an officer who said he raised a handgun from inside the vehicle when other officers fired several shots at Ross, according to authorities. He was hospitalized for four days before being jailed.

The county prosecutor determined the officers' use of deadly forced was legal under state law.