COVID-19 cases in decline, state health officials say

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s COVID-19 case numbers are in a three-week decline, state health officials said today, though hospitals continue to be stressed with staffing and capacity issues.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the total hospital census -- including COVID-19 and other ailments -- is higher than at any time in 2020 and 2019.

As a result, the state has sent several National Guard hospital crisis response teams to help with hospital staffing around the state -- none in northeast Indiana. The teams consist of four medics and six support staff, and stay for at least seven days.

“The virus is not done with us," Box said, noting she expects waves going forward. “It’s not time to drop our guard and mitigation measures.”

Indiana reported 2,888 new cases and 65 new deaths Wednesday. But the seven-day positivity rate continued a downward slide to less than 10%.

Allen County reported 164 new cases and no new deaths.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health, reported that 56% of all eligible Hoosiers are now vaccinated. But she said using current trends it will be well more than a year before the state reaches a level to afford robust protection for all citizens.

She said a Pfizer booster shot has been approved for anyone age 65 and older or anyone ages 50 to 64 with underlying conditions.

Weaver encouraged those groups, especially, to get the booster -- noting that the majority of breakthrough cases affect those people.

Those with high risk of exposure, such as teachers and health care workers, also can get a booster shot now. More than 35,000 Pfizer booster shots have been given so far.

“But the best protection is to get your first dose,” Weaver said.

