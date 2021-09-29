Electric scooters troubling to Evansville neighborhood group

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Members of an Evansville neighborhood group are getting fed up with electric scooter “litter” and are asking city officials to help with answers.

Old Evansville Historic Association co-president Chuck Hudson said each morning he has to remove e-scooters from the sidewalk outside his home, the Evansville Courier & Press reported Tuesday.

“I feel like it’s my responsibility to make sure it’s safe, and of course there are liability issues if I know they’re there and I don’t do anything about it,” Hudson said.

Resident Jeff Hayden said: “Right now, we consider them mechanical litter."

Riders are not required to leave scooters in any specific location in Evansville, but a 2019 city council ordinance does prohibit them from being placed in curb ramps, driveways, near fire hydrants or emergency boxes and crosswalk entries, according to the newspaper.

The ordinance also prohibits people from riding e-scooters on sidewalks, in alleys, on greenways and non-street trails.

Some in the neighborhood group suggest geofencing just outside the historic district to stop the scooters once they zip inside the restricted area and revoking licenses of scooter companies.

City Council President Ron Beane said he wants to see how regulations already in the ordinance can be enforced.

“I think the second step is for city council or the administration to send a letter to the three operators highlighting these issues that are in the contract that they’re not abiding by,” Beane said.