Indianapolis officer shoots, wounds woman in arrest attempt

An Indianapolis police officer shot and wounded an armed woman wanted on warrants as he was trying to arrest her late Wednesday in connection with a recent shooting, police said.

After the 10:30 p.m. Wednesday shooting on the city's north side, officers began administering medical aid to the woman, who was hospitalized in stable condition, police said Thursday.

Prior to the shooting, officers were looking for the woman, who had been identified as a suspect in a shooting earlier this month where shots were fired into a vehicle and a residence, police said.

Officers also knew the woman was wanted on two warrants, one for armed robbery and the other for multiple charges, including domestic battery, intimidation and carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction.

When officers found the woman, one officer tried to arrest her and during that encounter he fired his service weapon, striking her. Details of that encounter were not immediately released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a handgun the woman had in her possession was found at the shooting scene and detectives were canvassing the neighborhood early Thursday, looking for witnesses and “other evidence” in the case.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice during investigations of officer-involved shootings. Police said he was wearing a body camera.