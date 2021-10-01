Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, firefighters

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. -- A southwest Indiana man faces intimidation and gun charges after threatening a homeowner and firefighters responding to an illegal burn on the homeowner’s property.

Oakland City firefighters were discussing the city’s burn ordinance Thursday evening with the 37-year-old homeowner when a 59-year-old neighbor began to argue with the man, state police said Friday.

Several firefighters stepped between the men, and the neighbor pointed a handgun at them and the homeowner.

Police arrested the neighbor. No injuries were reported.

Oakland City is northeast of Evansville.