Friday, October 01, 2021 10:40 am
Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbor, firefighters
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. -- A southwest Indiana man faces intimidation and gun charges after threatening a homeowner and firefighters responding to an illegal burn on the homeowner’s property.
Oakland City firefighters were discussing the city’s burn ordinance Thursday evening with the 37-year-old homeowner when a 59-year-old neighbor began to argue with the man, state police said Friday.
Several firefighters stepped between the men, and the neighbor pointed a handgun at them and the homeowner.
Police arrested the neighbor. No injuries were reported.
Oakland City is northeast of Evansville.
