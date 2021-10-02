Suit against South Bend over fatal shooting tossed

SOUTH BEND  A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white South Bend police officer in a killing that snarled then-Mayor Pete Buttigiegs presidential campaign.

The family of Eric Logan, 54, sued the city of South Bend and former police Sgt. Ryan ONeill over the June 2019 shooting that happened when ONeill said Logan refused his orders to drop a knife while the officer was investigating a report of a person breaking into cars.

Federal Judge Damon Leichty wrote in a ruling dated Wednesday that ONeill acted reasonably when Logan moved toward him with a knife raised over his head.

Some may choose to second-guess Sergeant ONeills split-second decision that night, but faced with an imminent threat to his safety, he acted reasonably under the law based on all the information available to him in that moment, Leichty wrote.