Saturday, October 02, 2021 1:00 am
Suit against South Bend over fatal shooting tossed
Associated Press
SOUTH BEND A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a white South Bend police officer in a killing that snarled then-Mayor Pete Buttigiegs presidential campaign.
The family of Eric Logan, 54, sued the city of South Bend and former police Sgt. Ryan ONeill over the June 2019 shooting that happened when ONeill said Logan refused his orders to drop a knife while the officer was investigating a report of a person breaking into cars.
Federal Judge Damon Leichty wrote in a ruling dated Wednesday that ONeill acted reasonably when Logan moved toward him with a knife raised over his head.
Some may choose to second-guess Sergeant ONeills split-second decision that night, but faced with an imminent threat to his safety, he acted reasonably under the law based on all the information available to him in that moment, Leichty wrote.
