Trucking group seeks high-court review of Toll Road hike

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is hoping the Supreme Court of the United States will step in to invalidate a large Toll Road hike Gov. Eric Holcomb negotiated in 2018 in exchange for $1 billion.

The group has filed a petition requesting the court to review a lower court’s ruling. The request is to be considered at the court’s conference this Friday.

The truck drivers believe the toll increase, which did not affect passenger vehicles, is state discrimination and an undue burden on interstate commerce. The Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals disagreed, ruling against the group in March.

“The Seventh Circuit’s opinion will serve as an invitation for cash-strapped states to follow in Indiana’s footsteps by shifting the financial burdens of state and local projects by collecting excessive and burdensome tolls from persons to whom they have no political accountability -- interstate travelers,” said the writ filed by The Cullen Law Firm in Washington, D.C.

“In a time when states are giving renewed attention to how to pay for their extensive infrastructure needs, this Court should grant this Petition now to address the Seventh Circuit’s strides toward economic Balkanization before they spread further and the burdens upon interstate transportation and commerce without limits become entrenched.”

In September 2018 Holcomb unveiled a negotiated deal with the private operator that runs the road to authorize a toll hike of 35% on heavy trucks in exchange for a $1 billion payment to the state. He said the money would go to roads, broadband and trails.

The plaintiffs in the case own and operate heavy trucks and argued the toll increase violated the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution by falling principally on interstate traffic.

They alleged that 50% of the heavy trucks that use the Toll Road transit the state and that 90% of heavy-truck traffic crosses the state’s borders at one time or another. Higher tolls on these trucks therefore discriminate against interstate commerce, the trucking group said.

nkelly@jg.net