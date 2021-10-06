Indiana school bus struck, rolls over, during police pursuit

Associated Press

GARY, Ind. -- A man who drove away from an attempted police traffic stop collided with a school bus, causing it to roll over as a northwest Indiana officer pursued him, police said.

No children were inside the bus when it rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon in Gary, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The bus driver and an assistant exited the bus after an officer removed the vehicle's windshield. Both complained of pain but apparently did not suffer serious injuries, Martinez told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

The police pursuit began about 3 p.m. Tuesday when a Lake County sheriff’s officer tried to pull over a vehicle after its driver twice failed to activate his turn signal when making turns, the sheriff said.

The officer pursued the motorist along a Gary street and through alleys before it returned to the street and crashed into the school bus, Martinez said.

Four people inside the suspect’s vehicle were arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver who led the pursuit is an 18-year-old Gary man who is wanted on two warrants. Police recovered a loaded handgun that was inside the vehicle.

Police said the driver's previous charges include robbery with bodily injury and domestic violence. His identity has not been released.