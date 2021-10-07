Indiana judge declares mistrial in case of Black man's death

INDIANAPOLIS – A hung jury has led to a mistrial in the murder trial of a white man accused of fatally shooting a young Black man in downtown Indianapolis last year during violence that followed protests over George Floyd's death and police treatment of Black people.

The case involving Tyler Newby, 31, went to the jury Wednesday afternoon, but after several hours of deliberation, including five votes, jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

Marion Superior Court Judge Angela Davis declared a mistrial and set Newby’s next court date for Nov. 2 in the case involving the fatal shooting of Dorian Murrell, 18.

Newby was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter after Murrell died from a single gunshot wound to the heart. He was shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020, during violence that followed protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody and over police treatment of Black people.

Three witnesses who were allegedly with Murrell and were scheduled to appear for Newby’s trial declined to testify, invoking their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The three face murder and robbery charges in the shooting death of former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty, who was shot hours before Murrell was fatally shot.