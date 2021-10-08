Grant to aid with farmers' stress

A $500,000 federal grant to Indiana will help reduce stress, particularly for those working in agriculture.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture on Thursday announced it has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute for Food and Agriculture's Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network Program. The state agriculture department is partnering with the Indiana Rural Health Association and Purdue Extension to reduce mental health stigma and connect individuals in agriculture-related occupations to appropriate programs.

“The agricultural community is an extraordinary one with hard working people and unique challenges, both economically and socially,” said a statement from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, secretary of agriculture and rural development.

The state agriculture department will work with the Rural Health Association to plan 23 workshops across Indiana. The workshops plans to discuss mental health stigma and resources, as well as recognizing signs of those in mental health distress.

Workshop locations will be available online at indianaruralhealth.org. Details are being finalized, however, so the workshops will not begin until February, Walker said in an email response.

Also, Purdue Extension will survey and analyze the mental health call center landscape and capacity in Indiana, the news release said.