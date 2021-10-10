Guilty plea in fatal shooting outside Merrillville high school

CROWN POINT, Ind. – A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges in a shooting that happened in a northwestern Indiana high school’s parking lot that killed one teenager and injured another.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. March 15 after a fist fight outside Merrillville High School, when authorities say Leonard Young of Michigan City fatally shot 18-year-old Tyree Riley of Merrillville in the chest as Riley rode in a car leaving the scene. The 19-year-old driver of that car suffered a graze wound to his head.

Young admitted to felony charges of reckless homicide and battery with a deadly weapon during a Lake County court hearing on Friday, with prosecutors dropping a murder charge against him, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Young faces up to 12 years in prison if a judge accepts the plea agreement.

Before the shooting, Riley and a Michigan City man agreed to meet at Merrillville High School for a fist fight, according to court records. The man from Michigan City was angry because a girl he knew made a TikTok video with Riley, and Young accompanied a group backing that man to the fight.