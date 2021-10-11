The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, October 11, 2021

    Officers fatally shoot man outside rural Indiana home

     

    Associated Press

    SUNMAN, Ind. -- Police officers fatally shot a man outside a rural southeast Indiana home after officials said he pointed a gun at them.

    The shooting happened Sunday morning outside the Ripley County town of Sunman, where Indiana State Police said officers were called about a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun.

    A woman safely left the house after officers arrived and Joshua Ebinger, 37, of Osgood, Indiana, came out later holding a handgun, state police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said. Officers ordered Ebinger to drop the gun but he pointed it at the officers, which is when a state trooper and a Ripley County deputy fired shots at him.

    Ebinger was pronounced dead at the scene about 40 miles west of Cincinnati, Wheeles said. No officers were injured.

    The woman had a protection order against Ebinger, police said.

    State police detectives are investigating the shooting and will give a report to the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

