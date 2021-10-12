CROTHERSVILLE – Three people died after a motorist driving in the wrong direction on a southern Indiana highway struck another vehicle head-on.

Kaitlyn Schindler, 25, was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 about 12:30 a.m. Monday near Crothersville when the Jeep Compass she was driving hit a Dodge Durango, Indiana State Police said.

Schindler and the Durango’s driver, Chelsea Jo Boston, 26, were killed. Also killed was Tapanga Eudy, 21, who was a rear-seat passenger in the Durango.

Indianapolis police tie gun to killings

A handgun that an armed homicide suspect fired at police in Indianapolis last month before he was fatally shot by officers has been linked to three homicides, police said.

The Indianapolis Star reported the gun recovered inside a gas station – where detectives on Sept. 1 shot homicide suspect James Williams, 33, after following him – was linked by ballistic testing to an Aug. 1 shooting that left two men dead.

Police shoot, kill after gun pointed

Police officers fatally shot a man outside a home in the rural Ripley County town of Sunman after officials said he pointed a gun at them.

Indiana State Police said officers were called Sunday morning about a domestic disturbance. A woman safely left the house after officers arrived, and Joshua Ebinger, 37, came out later holding a handgun, state police said.

Ebinger was ordered to drop the gun but he pointed it at officers, which is when a state trooper and a Ripley deputy fired shots at him.