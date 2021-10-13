3 bodies found in remote area on Indianapolis south side

INDIANAPOLIS – The bodies of three people have been discovered in a remote area on the Indianapolis far south side, police said.

Two of the bodies were found Tuesday night by an off-duty Indianapolis police officer. The third body was located during a subsequent search of the area between a creek and Interstate 465, police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified two of the bodies as those of 22-year-old Michael James and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas. The third body has not yet been identified.

Each of the victims had been shot, the coroner's office said.

Thomas was reported missing to Indianapolis police earlier Tuesday.

The off-duty officer was checking on the property when he found the first two bodies, police said.