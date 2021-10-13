Wednesday, October 13, 2021 12:20 pm
LaPorte man charged with killing 4-year-old son
Associated Press
LAPORTE, Ind. -- A LaPorte man has been charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son shortly after the boy's death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.
Alan D. Morgan, 28, also faces five felony counts of neglect of a dependent and cruelty to an animal, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
Morgan was taken into custody on Monday after the body of Judah Morgan was found at a home in Union Township by sheriff's deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive child.
After the autopsy conducted on Tuesday determined the boy's death was a homicide, the father was charged, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Details about the boy's death were not released.
On Wednesday, Morgan was being held without bond at the LaPorte County Jail.
