New biking trail opens in Indiana's Brown County State Park

NASHVILLE, Ind. – One of Indiana’s most popular state parks now has a new section of mountain bike trail as it continues expanding that network.

A ceremony opening the 1.6-mile Limekiln East trail in Brown County State Park was held earlier this month for the beginner-level mountain bike trail.

The trail is the second of three new routes being completed in the park with a $200,000 state grant to the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association for developing 7.5 miles of new mountain bike trails, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The projects will give the southern Indiana park 43.5 miles of mountain bike trails that are also open to hikers and trail runners.

DNR Director Dan Bortner said the additional trails in the heavily wooded, hilly park will give visitors more options and add to its reputation as a top mountain biking destination.

The project’s funding is part of the state’s Next Level Trails grant program, which the DNR said has awarded $54.3 million since 2019 for 35 projects developing more than 112 miles of trails. Applications will be due Dec. 1 from local governments and nonprofit groups for the next round of $35 million in grants.