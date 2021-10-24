Women's prison site eyed for new archives building

Indiana officials have proposed building a $35 million state archives facility on Indianapolis' near-east side, after a years-long search for a new site to house the state's vast collection of historical records.

The 50,000-square-foot building would be constructed in a largely residential neighborhood about 2 miles east of downtown Indianapolis, according to a request for proposals issued by the state's Department of Administration.

The site was formerly home to the Indiana Women's Prison and until 2016 was used by the Indiana Department of Correction as a reentry facility.

Construction could begin as early as fall 2022.

The state archives collection has executive, legislative and judicial records dating back to Indiana's territorial government of the 1790s, including the 1816 and 1851 state constitutions.

Humanities grants go to 45 groups

Almost 80 humanities groups around Indiana are getting a boost with a share of more than $800,000 in federal pandemic relief funding.

The grants provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities will provide humanities-focused nonprofit groups in 45 Indiana communities with about $833,000.

Seventy-eight organizations have been awarded grants, which comes from pandemic stimulus funding approved earlier this year by Congress.

Indiana Humanities had invited nonprofits to apply for the grants, which will support programs and activities focused on subjects that include history, literature, archaeology, ethics and comparative religion.

Among the nonprofits getting funding is the Hesston Steam Museum in the northern Indiana city of La Porte, which will receive $10,000, and the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Terre Haute, which is getting $20,000.

The CANDLES museum was founded by Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor who championed forgiveness. She died in July 2019 at age 85 during an overseas trip to Poland for the museum.

Barn arson cases prompt reward

A reward is being offered as investigators try to find the arsonist who has set at least a dozen barn fires at northern Indiana farms this year.

The Farm Bureau groups in Elkhart, Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties created a $10,000 reward fund seeking information for police that can lead to criminal convictions in the fires.

The organizations said all but one of the suspected arsons have occurred since April. Police have reported eight of the fires as occurring in Elkhart County, with the two most recent happening Oct. 4. The barn fires have destroyed the buildings, along with equipment, hay and livestock.

“We hope a reward will help catch the arsonist sooner,” an official said.