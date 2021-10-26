IU-Northwest closed Monday due to flooding

GARY, Ind. –The Indiana University Northwest campus was closed Monday due to flooding caused by the ongoing rainfall, a school spokesperson said.

“All classes will be held remotely and students should check Canvas for updates,” campus spokeswoman Marisa Villalobos said.

The flooding has impacted the property, but not buildings, she said.

“Staff employees who are able to work remotely, are expected to do so,” Villalobos told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Campus officials will decide the status of the campus on a day-by-day basis.

The National Weather Service reported over 2.5 inches (6.35 centimeters) of rain fell in the Chicago area during storms that started Sunday and continued into Monday. Peak winds of 48 mph (77.25 kph) were recorded about 9:30 a.m. Monday at Chicago Midway International Airport.