16 in northwest Indiana face biker club charges

A federal grand jury has indicted 16 men mostly from northwest Indiana on charges they committed murder, robbery and drug dealing for Gary's Sin City Deciples motorcycle club.

The 57-page indictment announced Wednesday alleges Sin City members and associates have operated a racketeering conspiracy since 2009 to traffic drugs and illegal firearms and terrorize rival motorcycle organizations.

Their crimes include an alleged murder-for-hire, trafficking of cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and extorting money from car and motorcycle club members in northern Indiana, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

The members allegedly forced other motorcycle clubs to pay them dues.

The indictment alleges that 50 Sin City members traveled to the Moville Groundshaker Motorcycle Club in Kokomo last month, armed with guns, to intimidate its members into wearing Sin City insignia.