Ex-Gary officer indicted for allegedly using excessive force

HAMMOND, Ind. – A federal grand jury has indicted a former Gary police officer for allegedly using excessive force against a man he had handcuffed and placed under arrest during a traffic stop.

Terry Peck, 46, is accused of deprivation of rights under color of law – a federal crime with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

He allegedly slammed Rasaan Hamilton’s face into the side of a patrol car during a 2019 arrest with enough force to knock out several of handcuffed Gary man’s teeth, records show.

Peck had pulled over Hamilton in March 2019, as Hamilton was driving away from a McDonald’s restaurant.

According to court records, Peck appeared without an attorney at his initial hearing Wednesday, but told U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich he intends to hire legal counsel. Following the hearing, he was released on a $20,000 appearance bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the federal courthouse in Hammond.

Peck, who is the past president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 in Gary, was fired nearly a year ago by the Gary Police Civil Service Commission following a disciplinary complaint filed in connection with his alleged assault of Hamilton, records show.

Hamilton filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Gary and Peck last year seeking more than $2 million in damages.