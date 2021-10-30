Ingesting fentanyl fatal to girl, 3; police arrest 6

EVANSVILLE – A 3-year-old southwest Indiana girl died after ingesting fentanyl, and two other children in the same home were hospitalized with apparent opioid overdoses, authorities said.

Six people were arrested after emergency responders found Kamari Opperman dead Wednesday morning in a house in Evansville where police discovered thousands of fentanyl pills,

Kamari’s grandmother told police that the children “got hold” of a bag containing fentanyl pills the night before, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

No one took Kamari to the hospital, and two other children who showed signs of overdosing didn’t get medical treatment until first responders rushed them to a hospital Wednesday and gave them a medication used to revive people suffering from opioid overdoses, a probable cause affidavit states.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann said Thursday that the two other children, ages 2 and 4, were in stable condition.

“This tragedy needs to serve as a wakeup call to our entire community,” he said, adding that one or both of the other children might have died without medical treatment.

Police believe another child, an infant, was also “exposed” to fentanyl, and Hermann said detectives found more than 5,600 fentanyl pills inside the home.

Police arrested six people, including Kamari’s mother and two of her grandparents, on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, according to jail records.