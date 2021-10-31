AFL-CIO in state reelects top leaders

The top leaders of the Indiana AFL-CIO have been reelected to four-year terms to lead a group of some 400 local labor organizations around the state.

Brett Voorhies was unopposed for a third term as president during the recent statewide AFL-CIO convention.

Shawn Christ won election a second term as secretary-treasurer.

This is a critical time for the labor movement, said Voorhies, who leads the nearly 300,000-member organization. Workers are emboldened. Theyve recognized the value of their labor and the power they hold collectively.

Voorhies was first elected as the state AFL-CIO leader in 2013 after protests organized by the group werent successful in stopping the 2012 passage of Indianas right-to-work law by the Republican-controlled Legislature.