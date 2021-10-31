Indianapolis matches 2020 homicide record with 215th death

INDIANAPOLIS – The fatal shooting of a man early Sunday matched the record for criminal homicides in Indianapolis, a newspaper reported.

Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds.

It was the 215th criminal homicide in 2021, matching the record set in 2020, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, said the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city.

“We’re still out here pushing our message. ... We’re still hopeful,” Gee said.

Indianapolis police asked the public to share any information about the shooting.