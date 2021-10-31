Northern Indiana's RV industry boosted by record shipments

ELKHART, Ind. – The business boom has been continuing for the U.S. recreational vehicle industry that’s centered on northern Indiana.

Figures compiled by the RV Industry Association show that RV factories shipped about 55,000 units during September, setting a record for most shipments in a single month and a 32% increase from September 2000.

The high production pace comes after the RV association in September projected full-year record shipments for this year and 4% growth for 2022.

“With research showing more and more people are camping than ever before, RV manufacturers and suppliers continue to meet the sustained demand for RVs from consumers looking to get outdoors and experience the many physical and mental benefits of living an active outdoor lifestyle,” association President Craig Kirby said.

Towable RVs accounted for nearly 51,000 of September’s wholesale shipments, along with about 4,000 motorhomes.

Indiana factories have produced about 80% of U.S. RV units in recent years, according to the association. Several thousand people work at dozens of RV manufacturing and supply factories in and around Elkhart County.