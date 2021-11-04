Indiana man pleads guilty to fatal shooting during car chase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A northern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman and wounding her sister during a car chase that ended with the victims' car overturning outside a shopping center.

Kalekeni Lindeire, 38, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder Wednesday in the September 2020 shooting that came as he was chasing the women's car with his vehicle.

If a St. Josephy County judge accepts his plea, Lindeire is expected to be sentenced to 50 years in prison in Noria Mtambalika's killing, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Mtambalika and her sister, Mundi Glory Sendeza, were found shot on Sept. 25, 2020, in an overturned car in the parking lot of a shopping center, in Mishawaka, just outside South Bend. Mtambalika later died at a hospital.

Court documents say the sisters were driving to an apartment complex when they saw Lindeire, who is an ex-boyfriend of Sendeza. The women drove away, trying to escape from Linderie after he fired multiple shots at their car, court documents say.

Sendeza later told officers she turned to see Mtambalika with blood on her face and she then lost control of the car, which hit a parked vehicle and flipped onto its roof.

Video footage from businesses in the shopping center show Lindeire pull up next to the crashed car and drag Sendeza from the wreckage. Sendeza pulled away but Linderie began tracking her in his car until a police vehicle showed up and Linderie drove away.