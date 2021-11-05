State challenging federal COVID vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana will challenge the Biden administration's latest workplace vaccine mandates in three separate lawsuits in the coming week, the state's attorney general said Thursday.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said Indiana planned to file its first suit Thursday afternoon, challenging the mandate requiring federal contractors to be vaccinated.

A separate lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate – which will require Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, or get tested for the virus weekly – is expected to be filed today, Rokita continued.

The state will file a third lawsuit next week, pushing back against a vaccine mandate for those who work in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid.

“This is a direct attack on states' rights. This is a direct attack on individual liberty and freedom. And it's a complete overreach of the federal government,” Rokita said during a news conference Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday directed the Indiana Department of Labor and the state attorney general's office to work together on a lawsuit challenging the mandate.