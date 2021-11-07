Teacher Supply Bus gives free items for classrooms

JEFFERSONVILLE  A foundation in Clark County is assisting teachers this school year by offering free school supplies through its Teacher Supply Bus.

The Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation bus tours schools. Each teacher can shop the bus once per school year and fill a bag with up to 25 supplies.

Emily Oliver-Jones, executive director of foundation, said teachers told her they needed the basics.

I went back to my board, she said, and told them, these teachers need school supplies, theyre paying out of their own pockets for it, and how can we help? So along came the Teacher Supply Bus.

The top five most requested items: hand sanitizer, dry erase marker, pencils, tissues, sanitizing wipes.