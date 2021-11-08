Signs of foul play in deaths of Indiana couple in their 70s

Associated Press

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. -- The deaths of a couple in their 70s at their southwest Indiana home are being investigated by police detectives as homicides.

The Posey County coroner on Sunday identified the victims as 74-year-old John Hall and 74-year-old Elizabeth Hall. A relative was checking on their welfare and found the bodies Saturday morning in Mount Vernon, state police said.

Both deaths were ruled homicides by the coroner, but the causes of their deaths were not being released.

State police said detectives found signs of foul play at the scene in the town along the Ohio River about 15 miles west of Evansville.

State police Sgt. Todd Ringle encouraged anyone with possible information about what happened to the couple to call police.