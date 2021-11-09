2 Indiana men charged with murder in killing of girl, 15

Associated Press

SULLIVAN, Ind. -- Two western Indiana men arrested last June in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl have now been charged with murder in her death.

Sullivan County prosecutors charged Matthew Todd Earle, 23, of Terre Haute, and Kyle Ray Johnson, 21, of Coal City, on Monday with murder, attempted murder, carrying a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm.

Both are in custody and will be held without bond on the charges, the Tribune-Star reported.

Earle and Johnson were originally charged in June with criminal recklessness and obstruction of justice in the June 10 shooting death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn.

Wilson, a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, died at an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in the upper body.

State police said the shooting occurred in the small western Indiana town of Carlisle as two groups had gathered near an intersection, reportedly to witness a fight.

Earle told investigators he and Johnson were asked to assist with the fight, according to supplemental probable cause affidavits filed Monday. He told police he fired five rounds from his weapon into the ground, while Johnson fired about 15 rounds toward a group of people.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspects later identified as Earle and Johnson shooting firearms at the time of the gathering in Carlisle, about 40 miles south of Terre Haute.